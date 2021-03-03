Democrats in Washington are trying to raise the nationwide minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of the latest, $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
The minimum wage has been stuck at a paltry 7 bucks and 25 cents since 2009. Considering inflation alone, it’s past time for a raise.
But we need to proceed with caution. An aggressive increase will only force employers to figure out how to automate more jobs. A gig that pays 10 or 12 bucks an hour is better than none at all, especially for teenagers who need that first job.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"When they raise them to $15 an hour, are they going to raise my Social Security Disability? I think not."
"I think it's about time they give people in the United States a raise."
"It's going to hurt the poor people that's not working, that's on some kind of disability. The food prices are going to eat them up."
"Companies are in business to make money. They're going to replace all these people with kiosks, or robots, or automation. It sounds great in theory, but $15 minimum wage will only hurt the poorest people and this country."
"Employers are going to try to replace employees with automation no matter what the wage is."
"Not going to do any good if everybody else starts raising their price to adjust."