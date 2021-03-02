Democrats in Washington are trying to raise the nationwide minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of the latest, $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
The minimum wage has been stuck at a paltry 7 bucks and 25 cents since 2009. Considering inflation alone, it’s past time for a raise.
But we need to proceed with caution. An aggressive increase will only force employers to figure out how to automate more jobs.
Have you gotten used to checking yourself out at those self-kiosks at the grocery store? These days, you’re lucky if there are two lanes with an actual human at the cash register.
Do you like those touch screen menus at fast food restaurants? Better hope you don’t make a mistake. It might be a while before you can ask someone for help.
I applaud employers like Costco and Amazon, who have established their own $15 minimums, without anyone forcing them too. But a gig that pays 10 or 12 bucks an hour is better than none at all, especially for teenagers who need that first job.
We also need flexibility. Fifteen bucks an hour has a lot more impact here in Kentucky and Indiana than in New York or California.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.