The safety of local students is teetering on tragedy. In the last four months, JCPS confiscated 12 guns from its schools. In fact, they've found at least one gun every month this year.
We need metal detectors in every school, along with armed school resource officers. If an attack happened, an armed officer would already be on scene and can stop it quickly.
I also think parents need to be held accountable and charged with manslaughter in some cases, if their child becomes a school shooter.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Bingo, Dale Woods! The parents should have always been charged for the actions of their children."
"The parents can't stop the kid from doing what he wants to do. He's out of their control."
"We had to take our grandson out of public school and put him in private school because of the bullying and the threats the kids were making. Saying that they were going to knife him on the bus."
"Put God back in the schools."
"I think metal detectors and officers in the school would put an end to this. What are they waiting for, another death?"
"It baffles me how you can have security at these JCPS board meetings, but you can't provide the correct security for our children who are in your care. When something bad really happens, you'll be real sorry about that. Stand up and do your job, JCPS."