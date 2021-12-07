The safety of local students is teetering on tragedy. More school shootings are happening than ever before - like recently in Michigan, when a teenager brought a gun to school and killed four of his classmates.
In the last four months JCPS confiscated 12 guns inside its schools. In fact, they've found at least one gun every month this year.
It's clear now is the time to act to enforce stricter rules and harsher consequences. We need to start by preventing students, or anyone, from being able to bring weapons inside schools, and that starts with metal detectors. I think every school needs them along with armed school resource officers.
The most critical component should an attack like this happen is to stop it as quickly as possible, and having armed officers already on scene would do just that.
I also think parents need to be held accountable, if their child brings a gun to school. The gunman's parents in Michigan are charged with manslaughter for their actions leading up to their son opening fire, and I support that. Parents do need to be charged along with their child for any shootings.
