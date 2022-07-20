An out of control driver hit a family of four in downtown Louisville - killing a father. It's a terrible tragedy - one that I think could have been prevented.
Concrete bollards should've been in place to protect this family - and anyone walking in a busy area of downtown. It's a simple and cost effective way to protect people from reckless drivers. The city of Louisville protects property and businesses with these concrete pillars - now it's time to protect the people.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They need to put a barrier, some kind of safety measure, to keep people safe walking on sidewalks."
"How embarrassing for the city of Louisville. We have an event that brings in visitors and someone gets killed. Mayor Fischer, you should be embarrassed."
"The city council and the mayor. Why haven't they done anything? They know what the problem areas are."
"I'm a retired Louisville firefighter, and I'm even scared to go downtown. My wife and I rarely venture downtown. Come on, Mr. Mayor. Fix things. Quit spending money on frivolous stuff."
"There is a shortage of cement. If you don't have cement, you don't have concrete."
"The person that hit those people was on drugs. How do we stop drugs from infesting our community?"