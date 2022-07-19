A tragedy in downtown Louisville is felt hundreds of miles away in Kansas. A family in Louisville visiting for a basketball tournament was walking downtown when a man drove his car onto the sidewalk, hitting the family and ultimately killing the father.
It's such an awful situation, and I can't help but think it could have been prevented if concrete bollards were in place. I'm sure you've seen them before. Most metropolitan cities have them — and a lot of places in Louisville do too — like government buildings and banks. It's a simple and cost-effective way to protect people who are walking in busy cities from out-of-control drivers.
The city of Louisville does a fine job of protecting property and businesses with these bollards, but when it comes to protecting people, they need to step it up. There's no reason this family — or any other person — walking in downtown should be run over by a vehicle.
Once again: If we want people to visit downtown, we need to make it safer. I'm not just talking about crime and cleanliness but overall safety and comfortability.
It's time to put up the concrete pillars at intersections and sidewalks to protect the people in our community, and visitors alike.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.