The disregard for human life in Louisville is disgraceful. A new record for the number of homicides in our city's history - in one year - was just broken.
November also marked the 22nd consecutive month for double-digit homicides and a record-breaking number of carjackings.
To top it off we've had more than 1,000 homicides under Mayor Fischer's watch.
Our city needs help and now.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Look no further than the mayor's office, there's the problem."
"What happened to the old adage, if you do the crime, you'll do the time? Quit letting these people off. Why have we even got laws if you're not going to enforce them?"
"Quit being soft on criminals."
"A majority of the shootings are drug related."
"I'm a retired teacher, and I listen to those kids brag about being recruited by local gangs."
"Bring back the gang task force."
"We're not too far behind New York and Chicago. When are we going to start taking action?"
"When you defund the police, that's what you'll get, more killings. Mayor Fischer, go against your own party and support your police officers."
"Clearly, he just does not care."