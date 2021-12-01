The disregard for human life in Louisville is disgraceful. A new record for the number of homicides in our city's history - in one year - was just broken.
November also marked the 22nd consecutive month for double-digit homicides and a record-breaking number of carjackings.
To top it off we've had more than 1,000 homicides under Mayor Fischer's watch.
Our city needs help and now.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Yes, Mr. Woods, you were right on. Saying that it happens everywhere isn't an answer."
"Get rid of the mayor. Take the handcuffs off the police. Let them do their job."
"Everything that happens, everybody wants to blame on the mayor. Why don't you blame it on where the blame really needs to go? The parents need to start raising their kids again."
"They need to open up the juvenile center."
"If you want to save your kids start giving out names. In order to save our kids we've got to start opening our mouths."
"It's time to clean house and clean up the city of Louisville."
"The city just doesn't care. Human life has no value in Louisville Kentucky."
"It's sad! I don't even know what to do. I'm scared to even go to the store."
"I loved Louisville before. I hope it gets back the way it was."