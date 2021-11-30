The disregard for human life in Louisville is disgraceful. A new record for the number of homicides in our city's history - in one year - was just broken.
174 homicides and counting - topping the previous record of 173 last year.
Sadly, it was never a matter of if we'd break this tragic record, but when. And when you look at the numbers, it's heartbreaking and infuriating. November marked the 22nd month in a row with double-digit homicides.
We've had more than 1,000 homicides under Mayor Fischer’s watch. And another annual record which we already surpassed this year - the number of carjackings.
We need to see major change, and now, before more bodies start piling up. Let’s attack this from every angle. We need more police officers patroling our streets, and we need parents to be more involved and lead by example. Security cameras in high crime areas could deter criminals.
And if it doesn't, the standard needs to be life in jail for those committing the homicides. No exceptions.
I'm sick and tired of hearing politicians say "this is happening in other cities too." My focus is on our city, and yours should be, too.
What's your opinion, call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.