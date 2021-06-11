With shootings and homicides skyrocketing, Mayor Greg Fischer has been talking about reimagining, public safety.
Fischer’s approach to the problem is broader than just the police.
Some of these ideas are good. Young people who have had run-ins with the law ought to be paired with a mentor.
And, social workers – not cops – are best equipped to handle issues of homelessness, public intoxication and mental health.
What’s missing from the mayor’s budget is any significant increase in funding for the main way we prevent violence: the police.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They need more money. They need more police officers."
“You get rid of the guns, get rid of the drugs, and that’ll solve 80% of the homicides. It’s as simple as that. It’s simple.”
“If we don’t have the judges start prosecuting these people and putting them in jail where they belong, we’re never going to cure the problem.”
“Start giving them some life sentences. It’ll slow down. Trust me.”
“The main problem is this ‘no snitch’ mentality.”
“You gotta give rewards because people would talk if they get paid.”
“The federal gun law is what we need in the state of Kentucky.”
“We need to get rid of Fischer, is what we need.”
“Only a year and a half and the mayor will be gone. That’s the only way it’s ever going to get better.”