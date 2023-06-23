Here we go again. RiverLink is raising its rates, and it will cost you more money to cross the toll bridges.
If you're hitting the road for a family vacation in July, it'll cost you just over $10 round trip to cross the toll bridges. That's without a transponder. If you have a RiverLink account, you'll pay about half of that.
I'm concerned this jump in price will deter people from traveling and investing in our local communities on both sides of the river. Just imagine where we'll be 10 years from now. The Sherman Minton can't get fixed soon enough.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“RiverLink is going up. The only thing that's not going up is our pay.”
“They just keep gouging the citizens.”
“My billing has never been right.”
“People from other states; they cross, you send them a bill, they throw it away. They don't have to pay. So Kentucky and Indiana, they have to foot the whole bill.”
“Why don't they start going after people who live out of state that don't pay their fees instead of keeping everybody’s registration on hold that go across the bridge one time and don't pay. This is just ridiculous. This is why people don't travel.”
“In Northern Kentucky there are not going to be tolls, that is unfair.”
“We should have been able to get the same thing as Cincinnati got.”
“Everybody should quit crossing the bridge. It ain't nothing but a scam.”