Here we go again. Get ready to pay more money to cross the toll bridges in Kentucky and Indiana.
If you're hitting the road next month and going on a family vacation, tolls on the RiverLink bridges will climb to their highest possible rate in July. If you don't have a RiverLink account, it'll cost you just over $5 to cross the bridge. Think about that. A round-trip will set you back $10.
With a transponder, you're paying 12 cents more each time you cross the bridge, at $2.52.
At this rate, I'm concerned where we'll be 10 years from now. With ongoing inflation and families struggling to make ends meet, I'd hate for this additional cost to deter people from traveling.
We're trying to encourage people to get out, explore downtown Louisville then head over to southern Indiana and see what's going on there, but it's becoming too expensive to simply drive back and forth let alone spending money going out to eat, shopping and investing in our local community.
Officials at the state level need to find a solution to fix this. They said they'd be open to finding ways to limit the increase, but from where I'm sitting — in the driver's seat — the price keeps going up.
$10 round-trip to cross the bridge seems a bit steep to me. The Sherman Minton can't get fixed soon enough.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.