The past few weeks have seen more restaurants closing in downtown Louisville. While I would like to sit here and blame the governor and his haphazardly whim of limiting capacity, we all know it’s not all 100% his fault. This pandemic would have almost certainly cut into profit margins alone. However, neither of those are where we need to start. There should be a three-step approach, and it is crucial it happens in the correct order.
Number one, Mayor Fischer needs to clean up Louisville streets. The perception must be that’s it’s safe to come downtown.
Number two, Governor Beshear must allow the restaurants to open. As businesses begin to open and the thousands of employees start to work in the city again, there must be somewhere to go.
Finally, number three, the pandemic must be on its way out. As the vaccine becomes more available and we can start to let our guard down, people will once again come to city businesses. This will only happen if these steps are accomplished in this order.
If Louisville is going to protect the businesses it has left, the message must start from the Mayor’s office. Louisville must have leader who stands up for its economic success. What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.