We all are grieving with the families in Texas whose children were gunned down inside their own elementary classroom at the hands of an 18-year-old. School safety must be a priority for lawmakers.
We have metal detectors at the KFC Yum! Center, government buildings and the airport, so why not at schools? Schools need to have bulletproof glass and more school resource officers to keep students safe. While we're at it, better background checks for those purchasing firearms too.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Yes, you're absolutely right about the security in our schools."
"$40 billion went to another country when we have this crisis right here."
"It's time for the United States to start taking care of their own and their own problems instead of taking care of everybody else's problems."
"I hate to see my grandkids go to school thinking somebody’ll shoot them."
"Well, the schools were in violation this year with not having the SRO officers in every school, we need professionals in there protecting our most prized possession, our children."
"I hope everybody doesn't feel the way you do."
"What we need to start doing in this country is the death penalty."
"If you put prayer back in school, you won't have all of this."
"We will never be able to create enough laws to control evil because evil does not obey the law."