As a parent, we send our kids to school and expect them to come home after the last bell rings. That didn't happen for 19 families in Texas, who are suffering unimaginable pain. They sent their young children to school, and they never made it out alive. They were tragically gunned down inside their own elementary classroom at the hands of an 18-year-old. These heartbroken families are now planning funerals instead of summer vacations.
As the rest of the nation looks on — grieving with them — it's time to talk about real change. These mass shootings at schools, places of worship and grocery stores must stop. School safety needs to be the No. 1 priority for every politician. We have metal detectors at the KFC Yum! Center, government buildings and the airport. It's time to have them at schools.
And before you say it will cost too much money, our government just sent $40 billion to help with the crisis in Ukraine. Well, we have a crisis here. Innocent children are being murdered. We need to see change. If that means bulletproof glass at all schools, do it. If that means better background checks for people purchasing guns, let's make it happen. If that means school resource officers at every school across America, bring it on.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View