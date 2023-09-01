Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up suddenly while answering questions during a press conference with reporters. It's the second time he's had an episode like this in recent weeks and it was just as difficult to watch the second time around.
The 81-year-old has had a challenging year and faced a lot medical issues. The senator has reportedly fallen several times, while suffering a concussion and fractured rib. Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, I think we should all show a little compassion for what he’s going through.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree. We should be concerned for Mitch as a human being. But, if he were a surgeon, I would not want him operating on me."
"God bless his health, but he's not fit to serve, and that is clear."
"We need to have a special election for McConnell’s spot."
"He's so old he should just retire and enjoy his front porch."
"At 81, Mitch McConnell still makes better decisions than Joe Biden does."
"It was time to ditch Mitch years ago."
"There's got to be an age limit out here. These guys are walking around like zombies up here, taxing the heck out of people."
"It's sad to watch the decline of anyone, but it's even more sad to watch the decline of our country."