Sen. Mitch McConnell froze up suddenly while answering questions during a press conference with reporters. It's the second time he's had an episode like this in recent weeks and it was just as difficult to watch the second time around. The 81-year-old has had a challenging year and faced a lot medical issues.
The senator has reportedly fallen several times, while suffering a concussion and fractured rib.
Whether you're a Republican or Democrat, I think we should all show a little compassion for what he's going through. Just this week, things went from bad to worse when a reporter asked him his thoughts on running for re-election in 2026. He laughed a bit and began to answer, then froze up and stood motionless. His aide immediately walked up to him, checked on him and seemed to handle the situation appropriately.
It's hard to watch this play out in the public eye. The senator clearly isn't in the best health, and I hope he's getting the medical attention he needs. Being a politician puts you in the spotlight. Everyone is going to have an opinion on the situation. Term limits and age limits are being thrown around, but, right now, I think the focus should be on ensuring the senator gets healthy.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.