Snow days are stacking up for JCPS students, and it’s only August.
After the busing fiasco on the first day of school canceled classes for JCPS, Superintendent Marty Pollio just announced elementary and middle school students will head back this Friday and high schoolers will go on Monday. By then, that’ll be six used snow days.
I still wonder why virtual learning (NTI) wasn’t used. On a positive note I’m glad JCPS is adding an app for parents and schools to monitor buses in real-time. It brings a peace of mind to a stressful situation.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Put the kids back in our home school, and let them go there instead of busing them all over Jefferson County. They’d learn a lot more, wouldn’t need all all these bus drivers making mistakes with the routes.”
“There is no reason to have seven start times. They can’t even get two start times right.”
“If one kid fights on one bus, they'll take them off and put them on another bus. Suspend that child.”
“You should put the buses back like they were, because it don't make no sense.”
“Time to clear house on the board of JCPS.”
“Get on outta there, Pollio.”