Snow days are stacking up for JCPS students, and it’s only August.
After the busing fiasco on the first day of school canceled classes for JCPS, Superintendent Marty Pollio just announced elementary and middle school students will head back this Friday and high schoolers will go on Monday. By then, that’ll be six used snow days.
I still wonder why virtual learning (NTI) wasn’t used. On a positive note I’m glad JCPS is adding an app for parents and schools to monitor buses in real-time. It brings a peace of mind to a stressful situation.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Fire Pollio. Simple as that."
"The problem is not Dr. Pollio."
"The Board of Education and JCPS had all summer to practice these routes and did not do it. They waited till the last minute."
"Bussing has destroyed our educational system. It has destroyed our neighborhoods, and communities."
"What would solve all the problems is you go to school in your neighborhood."
"I wish I could make $350,000 for making a lot of chaos."
"I don't think it's fair that the kids have to make all these snow days up."
"Snow days? What is this, Christmas in July?"