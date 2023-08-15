It's the middle of August, and 97,000 JCPS students should be in school. But they're not. Instead, they're at home on a snow day. If it sounds confusing, we'll, that's because it is.
I think a lot of parents want answers after a disastrous start to the year for JCPS plagued by major transportation problems. By now, everyone knows JCPS canceled school for several days following massive bus delays. At a press conference this week, Superintendent Marty Pollio said elementary and middle school students will return to class this Friday while high school students will head back on Monday. So, if you're counting, by then, JCPS will have used at least six snow days, and it's only August.
I asked last week why no virtual learning (NTI)? And I'm still wondering the same thing.
Marty Pollio went on to say he plans to do as much as he can to get some of those snow days forgiven. I'm not optimistic, as that decision is up to the board of education, which has to follow state law.
On a positive note, Marty Pollio said JCPS is introducing a new app where parents and schools can monitor each bus in real-time. I think that will bring peace of mind to an otherwise stressful situation.
