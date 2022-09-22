Another wave of violence is casting a dark shadow on Louisville. Nine shootings were reported in Jefferson County over the weekend. Lawmakers need to set a standard: life in prison if convicted of a homicide. Wanton endangerment needs to be addressed also for the people who think it's acceptable to fire a gun on a busy interstate or into people’s homes.
Criminals need to realize if they pull the trigger, they've sealed their fate. It's a tragedy to have 123 homicides in Louisville this year and it should be ammunition for change.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"It's not a gun violence issue. It's a people violence issue."
"It's called accountability."
"Two of my family members were shot and killed. I feel that the law needs to change, where if anybody kills anybody they need life in prison."
"They commit murder, they ought to be put in prison for the rest of their life with no possibility of parole."
"They need to bring the death penalty back."
"If we’re going back to the wild, wild west, let’s use their justice."
"You have to be able to defend yourself, and stand your ground. You take a life, it should be the death penalty. You don't think life's worth that, then you don't think yours is worth that."
"Bring back the chain gang!"