The new year is right around the corner and it can't get here soon enough. We have seen our community, state and country act and respond in ways that most of us never thought possible. The decade started off with talks of a mysterious virus, which was affecting distant parts of the world. Soon, we entered a debate hinged on mask wearing as we aimed for a solution to control this deadly disease.
When individual cities started shutting down, the conversations only intensified. Then, entire states closed their doors. The economy and life as we knew it had been halted. Covid-19 went from being a concern, to affecting almost every aspect of life.
I am eagerly awaiting this year's end. I plan to celebrate the new year like never before. Normally, the odds are high that I'm already in a slumber when the countdown begins, but not this year. There is no chance I fall asleep before the ball drops on 2020. I want to watch the last second tick away. 2021 gives us a chance to start over, reset, and progress like so many of us need.
What's your opinion? How are you going to celebrate the end of 2020? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.
