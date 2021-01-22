Social media has gone through many transformations over the years. The latest morphosis is enough to make you want you to swear off them all together. What started as happy sharing, has now turned toxic and is more about attacking. Sites are being used as a catalyst for a negativity. A few bad commentors have snowballed into an outright blizzard of hatred. Cyber bulling is becoming more commonplace. Even community leaders say social media has been one of the reasons for some recent shootings. Words are powerful and should be used to uplift instead of creating division. Be mindful of your words before hitting that send button.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I totally agree with you. Any kind of bullying is off the charts."
"I agree, Facebook is completely out of control. It's been given entirely too much power. I've deactivated my account."
"I'm going to stay on Facebook, but I certainly don't have a problem with deleting people who are total negative vibes."
"As far as I'm concerned, Facebook has always been a wolf in sheep's clothing. It will continue to be the downfall of our country."
"The full instructions for interactions socially are in a book called the Bible."
"Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it."
"I was raised; sticks and stones may hurt your bones, but words can never hurt you."