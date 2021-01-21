Social media has gone through many transformations over the years. The latest morphosis is enough to make you want you to swear off them all together. While there are many different platforms, arguably, the best for social interaction has been Facebook. It quickly took the reins and became the driving force in the industry.
What started as happy sharing, has now turned toxic and is more about attacking.
Because of its immense popularity and its widespread availability, it is being used as a catalyst for a newfound negativity. Once, a way for families and friends to keep in touch, regardless of proximity, now shepherds nefarious behavior.
A few bad commentors have snowballed into an outright blizzard of hatred. While I’m sure most people have remained civil, the trend has definitely empowered more than a few keyboard warriors. Cyber bulling is becoming more commonplace. Even community leaders say social media has been one of the reasons for some recent shootings. There is an old adage that is being forgotten by many. If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.
Words are powerful and should be used to uplift instead of creating division. Be mindful of your words before hitting that send button. In the end, no post is worth risking your well-being.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.