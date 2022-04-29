Some are calling a new law in Kentucky a war on Louisville. The General Assembly passed House Bill 314 after Gov. Beshear vetoed it. The law allows for new cities to be created within Jefferson County that would operate independently.
Supporters say it will give more communities power to make their own decisions. For example, like Middletown, who formed their own police department in 2018, separate from LMPD.
People against it argue it would be the beginning of the end for the merger, which combined city and county government in the early 2000s.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“The graffiti from Ninth and Broadway down is crazy.”
“The merger of all the cities in Jefferson County ended up just being another part of Greg Fischer and Jerry Abramson's deal to wreck the City of Louisville. They merged all the cities and they got the tax dollars from all those cities to the City of Louisville, and they just continued to waste money. None of the outlying cities reaped any benefit.”
“Large cities only know tax and spend. The more that they can absorb, the more tax that they can have. They don't want any competition.”