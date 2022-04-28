The pandemic turned our lives upside down. It forced us to reevaluate what's really important, like our health, safety, and a good education for our kids. But we have a problem: Our priorities are not lining up with reality.
Instead, we've seen a record number of homicides. A police department and the largest school district in Kentucky: understaffed and underpaid. Downtown Louisville is masked with graffiti and littered with trash. There are so many resources going into downtown Louisville that suburban communities, rural neighborhoods and families are still suffering.
I think House Bill 314 may help with all of this. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed it, then the General Assembly decided to override him, making it law. There are more than 80 independent cities within Jefferson County now, but this new law will allow for more to be created. Take Middletown for example. They formed their own police department in 2018, separate from LMPD.
People against the bill argue this could be the beginning of the end for the merger which combined city and county government back in the early 2000s. I must say that I disagree with how Frankfort intervened to pass this law, as it should have gone to the vote of the people. Having said that, it more than likely would have yielded the same decision.
