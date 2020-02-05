When we think of our most valuable possessions paper rarely comes to mind. Why not? Birth certificates, social security cards, and marriage licenses are all made from paper. Tuesday, President Trump gave his third State of the Union, that’s the event where half of the audience cheers and applauds and the other half stares stoically and can barely muster a smile.
President Trump’s speech highlighted his administrations achievements over the past year. Special guest of honor included a 100-year-old WWII Tuskegee airman and also a veteran who served four tours of duty and surprised his family with his appearance. Trump also honored the parents of a daughter who was killed by ISIS, and the family of a man that died at the hands of a violent illegal immigrant. The Commander-in-Chief also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
At the end of the State of the Union, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up her copy of the speech for all of America to see. There is no doubt that she is in the midst of a politically terrible week, but this act is unacceptable. When she tore those pages she destroyed the stories of heroes. She tarnished the luster of the Medal of Freedom. Her disrespect towards the President and those honored is inexcusable.
