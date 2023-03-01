It's amazing what happens when you fund the police instead of defunding them.
Kentucky State Police just welcomed its largest cadet class since 2014 with 103 new troopers.
KSP credits recruiting efforts and a hefty pay raise for the boost in officers.
When so many businesses are cutting back — or slashing pay — KSP did the opposite.
They increased pay by $15,000 so the starting salary for a newly sworn in trooper is $62,000 a year. I think LMPD could learn a thing or two, considering they're down nearly 300 officers. Maybe a pay raise would help them — and our city.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Congratulations to the new class of officers. Lord knows we need you."
"They deserve every penny they make."
"I think it's great that the state police have given an employment incentive. Except there's a lack of diversity in the hundred cadets that started. That’s crazy."
"Louisville definitely needs more officers, but it's not going to do any good if they don't strengthen the punishments for the criminals."
"In my book, it's not enough money. If you get up every morning and put on a shirt with a bull's eye on the back, that's not enough money."