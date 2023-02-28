It's amazing what happens when you fund the police instead of defunding them.
Kentucky State Police is having a record year with its largest cadet class since 2014.
They welcomed more than a 100 new troopers and credit recruiting efforts and a hefty pay raise for the boost in officers. When so many businesses are cutting back — or slashing pay — Kentucky State Police did the opposite. They increased pay by $15,000 so the starting salary for a newly sworn in trooper is $62,000 a year.
While it's impossible to put a price tag on a profession where you risk your life every day, it's encouraging that KSP is paying troopers more money, and it's a huge improvement.
It's now one of the top five highest paid law enforcement agencies in the state.
I'm hopeful more troopers on a state level will have a trickle down effect especially here locally.
LMPD is short nearly 300 officers. We've been plagued with record homicide rates and rising violence among our youth. Imagine how much safer our community would be with more officers protecting our kids and getting drugs and weapons off the streets. Investing in the safety of our city should be worth it.
