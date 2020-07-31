Many were rightfully worried COVID cases would raise after the Fourth of July. Within days of elevated results, Governor Beshear implemented a statewide mask mandate. This week, he passively accused restaurants of enabling the spread of the virus. He ordered them to reduce capacity back to 25 percent. The governor is punishing the service industry. Beshear needs to prove the source of transmissions, before he condemns entire economic sectors. Contact tracing must be used to determine where spreads actually are. Starving restaurants on a whim is reckless. Data must be the driving force behind closures.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Glenda Maynard Clevenger I agree with your opinion on this. Restaurants have been jumping thru hoops to accommodate the governor’s edicts and still get blamed.
Jim Doll Business has livelihood at stake. Don’t penalize good people trying to make a living and provide a needed service. Go with the science. As of yet we are still not using the science.
Robin Gooch I think it’s unfair they are punishing the restaurants as a whole when it is only a few bad apples. Shut down the ones who do not do what they are supposed to and allow others to stay open.
Laura Ann Belcher I work in the service industry & we bust our butts to remain in compliance! We are being punished but it’s OK for hundreds to gather for a protest?! Not OK! Not fair.
Lewis Borders Probably should do some contact tracing on the protesters (who are not subject to a 25% limitation like restaurants are).