Nothing is more frustrating on your cell phone than getting robocalls. You know the calls trying to scam you out of your money, threatening you with termination of Social Security benefits or your pending arrest for tax fraud.
At the end of last year President Trump signed the Traced Act, the first federal law designed to curb unwanted robocalls. This legislation comes after Americans phones rang five billion times in the month of November due to robocalls. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed two lawsuits against five U.S.-based voice over internet protocol companies. The Justice Department says these calls have caused devastating financial harm to the elderly and vulnerable victims. One of these companies allegedly carried 720 million calls over just a 23 day period.
This law represents a very rare bipartisan victory in Congress otherwise paralyzed with partisan politics and impeachment.
You may receive fewer spam calls in 2020, but they won’t disappear overnight or entirely. But it is refreshing to the know that this problem is improving in just the first month of enactment of this new law.
