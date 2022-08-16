Two weeks after tragic flooding upturned lives and destroyed hundreds of homes across Eastern Kentucky, the American Red Cross continues to work around the clock to provide shelter, meals and critical support to help those in need.
The relief efforts are being supported by over 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers on the ground helping to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies and emotional support for those affected by this tragedy. Volunteers are also replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, which were left behind in the rush to get to safety.
The Red Cross and partners have provided comfort and care for more than 830 residents in numerous shelters across Eastern Kentucky, in addition to providing over 70,000 meals and snacks to people in need.
Organizations assisting in Eastern Kentucky need your support. Please help by giving to the organization of your choice.
You can help people affected by disasters like floods and other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift helps people in need, and every single donation matters. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a donation.