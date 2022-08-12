If you live in Indiana - check your mailbox - a check for a few hundred dollars could be heading your way.
After a long delay, tax refund checks are finally being sent out as early as next week.
I think this is a great thing for Hoosiers, especially as inflation continues to cripple our economy.
I'd love to see something like this happen for Kentuckians, especially after the state ended the fiscal year with nearly a billion-dollar surplus. People in Kentucky are struggling, especially those hit by horrible flooding recently, and every little bit helps.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"They act like our money is their money. We pay taxes to help pay for things, but yet when they get a surplus, they're not going to give us anything back because they think it’s their money, and it’s not."
"Our cost of living and the food over here is just as high as it is over in Indiana."
"Kentucky will get exactly what it votes for year after year."
"They could care less about us as long as they get what they want."
"If you're not going to help the people of Kentucky, at least pay the bridge off and take the tolls off the bridge."
"They're not going to do that because Kentucky has too many lawsuits against them."
"I need some money. Please help us."
"They have the money, so they need to give the money up."
"We're not getting anything here. Ain’t nobody helping us."