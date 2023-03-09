There's still time during this year's General Assembly for legislators to make history by eliminating the harmful barrel tax.
This is an unfair tax levied on bourbon while it's still aging.
It would be like taxing GM for Corvettes still on the assembly line or GE for refrigerators still being built.
Taxing unfinished product is a barrier to future growth in Kentucky's bourbon industry, which creates billions in economic impact and supports thousands of jobs across the commonwealth. In fact, other states without such taxes are challenging for a bigger piece of the distilling pie.
House Bill 5 recognizes the barrel tax places the industry's future growth at a competitive disadvantage. At the same time, it seeks to hold harmless those few communities dependent on the tax to fund local services by phasing it out over 16 years.
Local communities have time to adjust. Future entrepreneurs will see the Bluegrass State as the place to get their start rather than going elsewhere.
And more Kentucky counties will benefit from the bourbon-centered tourism.
Getting rid of this unfair tax would be a win-win-win for all of Kentucky!
I'm Jim Waters with the Bluegrass Institute, and that's my Point of View.