The naming rights contract to the KFC Yum! Center will end in less than two weeks. We do know the two sides are in discussion, but there is no assurance they will agree on a renewal. The home to U of L Men’s and Women’s basketball teams and venue for many concerts has been vacant much of this year. In the first six months of 2020, the arena had 117 events scheduled. Only 79 of those events actually took place. There is no guarantee when normal action will return. We should all be thankful to Yum! Brands for their support and commitment over the past decade, and we should never expect a multi-million-dollar renewal to be automatic.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Why would Yum! Center decide to renew that contract when we've had so much destruction in downtown Louisville, and nobody wants to go downtown? The majority of the city won't go because of their safety."
"I would wait until the Supreme Court has made their decision on whether the state stays shut down following Beshear's orders or whether they are allowed to reopen."
"It should have been built on the University of Louisville campus. It's been a money loser since the beginning, and it never should have been built in downtown Louisville."
"I would say the Yum! Center is finished anyway, like most of downtown Louisville."