The naming rights contract to the KFC Yum! Center will end in less than two weeks. In 2010, the Louisville Arena Authority sold Yum! Brands a ten-year title sponsorship of the arena. While there has been no official word whether the two will come to another agreement, we do know the two sides are at least in a conversation. At the end of this month, the ten-year $13.5 million contract will expire.
The KFC Yum! Center is one of the nicest venues in the country. The arena’s primary tenants are the University of Louisville Men’s and Women’s basketball teams. It has also welcomed numerous shows from a wide array of performers.
In the first six months of 2020, the venue had 117 events scheduled. Only 79 of those events actually took place. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, a Justin Bieber concert, and a WWE wrestling event all were canceled. Essentially, Yum! saw no return on their investment this year. There is no guarantee when normal action in the arena will return. We should all be thankful to Yum! Brands for their support and commitment over the past decade, but we should never expect an automatic renewal is in the cards.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.