If going to the grocery store is on your to-do list, get ready to dish out the dough.
Inflation is doing a number on the price of food, with overall costs jumping more than 11% in the last month.
Essentials like eggs, milk, fruits, and vegetables are up, and if you're looking ahead to Thanksgiving already, now is the time to start planning ahead. The price of turkey is up 17%, and pies are up 20%. Families are struggling to make ends meet, and inflation is only making things worse.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Seems like the price of everything is going up these days. Nobody can afford to live. The only thing that's not going up is everybody's pay."
"As the price of gas continues to rise and the farmers have to continue to use gas and diesel products to get their crops in and get them delivered to markets. The price is going to increase even more."
"By all means, vote Democrat again. We older citizens got an 8.7% in our Social Security, but all the prices of things have gone up 11%. We will definitely be having less for Thanksgiving. Thank you, Joe." That's what happens every time a Democrat gets in office. They talk a good game."
"If you're fed up, vote Republican."