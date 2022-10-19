If going to the grocery store is on your to-do list, get ready to dish out the dough.
Inflation is doing a number on the price of food, with overall costs jumping more than 11% in the last month.
Essentials like eggs, milk, fruits, and vegetables are up, and if you're looking ahead to Thanksgiving already, now is the time to start planning ahead. The price of turkey is up 17%, and pies are up 20%. Families are struggling to make ends meet, and inflation is only making things worse.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I am a senior citizen. I am on a limited income and I can barely go to the grocery myself, much less pay some of my other bills."
"The rich can afford to pay more. The government will just up the people’s monthly food stamps. The only people hurt by this are the ones who actually work every day."
"The American people have no one to blame but themselves. They put Biden in office knowing that he was corrupt."
"It's because of Biden. If Trump was in there, you’d all be saying it was Trump’s fault."
"It's called Bidenflation. Everything has gone up since day one when President Biden took over the office."
"I don't blame my president. I'm with my president."
"I think you need to get Joe Biden out of office and put him in jail."