The next few months are going to be expensive, so start budgeting now.
Inflation has infiltrated every aspect of our lives forcing us to spend more money.
A lot of people are struggling to get by now, and the holidays won't make it any easier.
Lets start with the cost of food. If you've been to the grocery store lately, I'm sure you're as frustrated as I am. The sticker-shock is outrageous as overall food prices have jumped more than 11% in the last month. And it's not just a few items here or there. It's essentials — like eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables — that are all costing more across the board. Whether you're packing lunch for your kids or making dinner for your family, expect to spend more money on food.
You'll want to start saving up now, because Thanksgiving is gearing up to break the bank.
Turkey day favorites are already seeing a jump in price. At last check, the price of turkey was up 17%, pies were up 20%, and margarine was up 44%.
If you need a drink after all of this, you may want to pass on a mimosa/ The USDA predicts the worst orange crop since World War II, which means exactly what you think: That'll cost more money, too. Something's gotta give, and quick.
