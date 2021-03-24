In just about 24 hours over the weekend, four people in Louisville were killed. Then, come Monday, two more shootings.
Whether you think your neighborhood is safe or not, the surge in gun violence should alarm all of us.
Louisville has already logged 43 homicides in 2021. That’s more than double from this time last year.
All this violence during the winter months should make us shudder to think about what’s ahead this summer.
As we emerge from one public health crisis, let's not sit back and allow another one to fester.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The solution is gun control. Something that's been needed for years."
"Criminals don't abide by gun laws, or any other laws. They're criminals. Until they start enforcing the laws, we will continue to have a problem."
"It is Metro Council's responsibility for the safety of all of Jefferson County."
"Force needs to meet force. This is where the government is letting us down."
"We dropped execution years ago, and it was stupid to do this."
"What's wrong with all the gun violence is the parents not raising the children to have any respect. They just turn them loose in the streets to do what they want to do."
"It's not a gun problem, but it's a problem in their heart."