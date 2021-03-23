In just about 24 hours over the weekend, four people in Louisville were killed. Then, come Monday, two more shootings.
Whether you think your neighborhood is safe or not, the surge in gun violence should alarm all of us.
Louisville has already logged 43 homicides in 2021. That’s more than double from this time last year.
All this violence during the winter months should make us shudder to think about what’s ahead this summer.
What’s to blame? Is it the pandemic? The fact that teenagers are only just now going back to school? Disputes on social media? An understaffed police department? The lack of economic opportunity in many areas of our community?
These are all complex questions, and there are no easy answers.
But it’s not enough for Mayor Fischer to chalk this up as a “nationwide problem.” That won’t comfort a grieving mother. This is a Louisville issue.
As we emerge from one public health crisis, let's not sit back and allow another one to fester. We have flattened the COVID 19 curve, now is the time to flatten the gun violence curve.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.