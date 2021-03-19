Many thousands of Kentuckians have had trouble getting their unemployment benefits. It was a problem when the pandemic began. It’s still a problem, one year later.
I understand why many Kentuckians were angered by the news earlier this week. Last spring, a lucky few people who were connected to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman – such as her hairdresser – received concierge service with their unemployment benefits.
Coleman was in charge of unemployment at the time. Instead of fixing the problem for all Kentuckians, the texts reveal that top state officials were instead opening a back door for only a few.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We put that lady into office, and for her to show favoritism to her hair stylist...well, you know what? I'll think the next time if she runs again."
"I filed in August and haven't heard one single word from them. I'm a single father with a kid with special needs."
"There is absolutely no excuse for the way unemployment is being handled."
"Blatant arrogance and political corruption."
"Preferential treatment, that sums it up. Absolutely ridiculous."
"The whole situation is just wrong.It's just plain wrong."
"People shouldn't do people like that, they ought to just fire them all. Clean house."