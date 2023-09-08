It's a huge week in Kentucky. People can finally bet on sports. Sports betting is legal, and I couldn't be happier. I've been a big proponent of this for years. The commonwealth will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue, which will help our local economy. But we can't stop there.
We need full casino gambling as well — table games and slot machines — in Louisville.
That would make Louisville a destination for so many people and resurrect our downtown.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Instead of everybody going out of the state, they could go here in Kentucky and the money would stay here in Kentucky."
"Keep the money here in Kentucky so we can fix our roads and have money for things."
"When are we going to put it towards helping the property tax payers of this county?"
"Let's hope they put some of it in a fund for our policemen."
"You'll never have a casino in Kentucky."
"I believe Kentucky and Louisville has enough gambling. We will have more crime in our city with more gambling."
"All of that gambling may be good for the city. But what you’re going to do is hurt the people on disability. They're going to go broke real quick."
"We can have all kind of gambling if Churchill Downs just back up a little bit."