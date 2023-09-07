It's a huge day in Kentucky: Sports betting is finally legal, and that's something worth celebrating.
I've always been a big proponent of it as I've talked about it several times before. I'm so happy that today has finally come. Betting windows are open as we speak, marking a new day for the commonwealth, one filled with a lot of opportunity.
Kentucky will make millions of dollars in tax revenue now that people can legally bet on sports. Just imagine what that will do for our economy and local businesses. We'll be able to invest in projects to better our communities, our families — it's all a trickle down effect — and it's only possible because of the extra revenue generated from sports betting. I've said it before and I'll say it again: This is the first step but it can't be the last.
Today is a day to celebrate, but I hope we keep pushing forward. We need full casino gambling in Kentucky: table games, slot machines, all of it, not just sports betting. That would make Louisville a destination for so many people and would resurrect our downtown. We need to evolve with the times and capitalize on opportunities that are right in front of us.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View