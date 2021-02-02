This is Cane Madden. And let us not forget he is the man that is accused of raping and fracturing the skull of an eight-year-old girl. This assault allegedly happened the last time Madden slipped through the cracks between prison and mental health facilities. His attorney doesn’t want the public to see the results of his competency hearing. The fear is it might sway a potential jury. Sure, people should have a right to medical privacy, but the lines become blurry when public safety comes into play.
Kentucky has defined criteria for involuntarily hospitalizing individuals, which up to this point, this man hasn’t met. But Cane Madden is not alone. Prosecutors in Kentucky have warned state legislators this type of problem is more widespread.
State mental health officials and legislators even got together to comprise and propose two bills to solve the problem. Unfortunately, both of those bills failed to become law.
I hope the undesired results don’t prevent both sides from continuing the good fight. This is a loophole that must be closed. Healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and judges alike know these scenarios are a danger to the public. But they are held to the standard of the law. Meaningful change can only, and must, come from legislators.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.