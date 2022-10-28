Inflation is crushing our economy, from outrageous gas prices to how much money we spend at the grocery store. It's also making the American dream of owning a home a lot more difficult.
Mortgage rates just reached a 20-year high closing in on 7%.
Sure, we've seen that before, but the pace at which rates are rising is ridiculous.
They've jumped 3.7% since the beginning of the year. That's simply unattainable, and it's destroying the housing market.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“The people that put the current administration in office are the ones to blame.”
“We cannot continue to elect the same people that's been in power for decades.”
“Inflation goes back to leadership. We had a conservative leader. Interest rates were low. Taxes were low. Now you have this guy who created inflation, cut off our pipeline, increased everything, and wants us all to pay for it. But, people keep voting for that and they think they're getting something free out of it, and you have to quit voting the same way.”
“And don't forget, $30 trillion national debt.”
“All this administration is doing is kicking the can down the road. You cannot spend yourself out of a recession.”
“Joe Biden, Joe Biden, and Joe Biden. That tells you all you need to know. You didn't have any of this until that clown got in office.”