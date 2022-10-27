Inflation is putting a strain on everything from gas prices to how much money we spend on groceries.
It's also making the American dream of owning a home a lot more difficult. Mortgage rates just reached a 20-year high at 7 percent. Typically, when inflation rises, mortgage rates follow. They normally work in tandem, which makes it harder on everyone. The housing market is in shambles right now, for buyers, sellers and everyone in between.
The federal government is reporting that homes are the most unaffordable they've been since 1989.
It's a harsh reality, but a good indicator of where our economy stands right now. I've heard the argument from people who bought their home 40 years ago that mortgage rates were higher back then, and we need to stop complaining. I get it. I understand their perspective. But life is very different now. And the pace at which rates are rising is much faster. They've jumped 3.7 percent since the beginning of this year.
People simply can't keep up or afford to if they try.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.