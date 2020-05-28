Kentucky Kingdom has always focused on the thrill. The park wants you to know you are safe too. Living in the Ohio Valley, we have seen two completely different approaches to reopening. Indiana has allowed its economy to restart, and Kentucky has sided on the course of caution. It is slowly starting to allow businesses to return to work. Every state has had to make the difficult choice between safety and economics. The choice should be easy when a business can both be safe and boost the economy.
Kentucky Kingdom has diligently reviewed its policies and compiled a 200-page manuscript of how to safely open the 63-acre park. Kentucky schools are on the brink of ending classes, and visiting a theme park is a rite of passage to summer. The park wants to properly train the 1,400 seasonal employees with enhanced social distance and cleanliness protocols. The company has asked state officials when it can open, but officials refuse to reply with a date.
Kentucky Kingdom has dedicated itself for decades to give the state a premier theme park. State officials must convey a clear timetable for the park to open. Kentucky must stop squatting on legitimate business proposals and allow them to safely open.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.