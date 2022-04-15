There's a new law in Kentucky banning transgender women in sports. It's called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" and it was just passed by the General Assembly in Kentucky- after Governor Andy Beshear originally vetoed it last week.
The law prohibits transgender girls in sixth grade through college - from competing against other female athletes. I think this levels the playing field for everyone, but I do think it's important to find a solution for transgender women in sports so they can compete fairly - and feel proud of what they accomplish.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I do not think it's fair for transgender to participate in a sport with other females if they were born a male. The females are going to lose every time. That is not equal. That is not fair. They need to come up with a team for all transgenders, and that way they can compete against each other.”
“I never felt that it was right or fair for people born male to compete against all natural females anyway. I mean, men are naturally stronger. They're naturally faster. It's not right.”
“What the republican legislature did to veto the governor was on point.”
“Let the girls play against the girls and the boys play against the boys. Then it’s all fair.”
“Governor Beshear spit in the face of every female athlete in the state of Kentucky. We can't thank the General Assembly enough. Thank you so much.”