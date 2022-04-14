There's a new law in Kentucky — banning transgender women in sports. After a lot of drama in the courtroom — we finally have a verdict. Athletes who were born male will *not be allowed to compete against female athletes — beginning in sixth grade — through college.
It's called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," and it's now law in Kentucky. It took a while to get here. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill last week, saying it would prompt lawsuits claiming equal protection violations. The General Assembly didn't agree with him, overriding his veto and therefore this new law was born.
I know it's a lot of back and forth political ping pong, but the issue at the center of all of it is getting a lot of national attention. Last month, I shared about Lia Thomas the swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, and she was shattering records against other females in the pool.
That's when lawmakers started drafting bills banning transgender women in sports, and I have to say I think it's the right move. It levels the playing field for everyone. I do think it's important though to find a solution for transgender women in sports so they can compete fairly and feel proud of their accomplishments.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View